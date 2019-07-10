construction

Parts of the Valley in need of more construction workers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're in Fresno or Clovis after driving a few miles you'll eventually see some kind of construction project.

From residential to commercial, the industry is always in need of laborers.

Marissa Bower with BMY Construction in Fresno says personally, they need more workers.

"Everyone is going as quick as they can, but if you don't have the labor there to preform the work, it is going to slow down progress," said Bower.

According to Micheal Prandini with the Building Industry Association, it takes at least 75 people to build and sell a single house.

When it comes to home building, he says there's a labor shortage nationwide although locally things aren't looking too bad but that could change.

"If they want to move and produce more, they would have a shortage of workers, they would not be able to find the workers they need," said Prandini.

Bower says over the last few years they've slowly seen the labor rate decline.

As to why that is she says there are different factors.

"The economy is better, so there are a lot more people working and people have jobs and I think we have taken away some of the traits and training's out of school," said Bower.

Prandini says the demand for workers, although a challenge shows signs of a healthy market.

Once jobs become scarce, that could mean the construction industry could be facing a downturn.

According to Prandini, it's inevitable.

"They're looking ahead to see when is that downturn going to come because it always comes, it is always cyclical," said Prandini.

Meanwhile, BMY Construction is hoping to fill their open positions, ranging from carpenter to project superintendent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnocloviseconomyconstructionjobs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSTRUCTION
How industries are protecting workers during extreme heat
Madera neighborhood nearly inaccessible due to HSR construction
Underground blast creates 'Tremors'-like scene in Virginia
UC Merced placing final touches on campus expansion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News