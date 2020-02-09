PG&E confirms over 4,000 power outages in North Folk and Bass Lake areas

Wawona Road (continuation of Hwy 41) is closed from Wawona to Yosemite Valley due to high winds and fallen trees. Badger Pass is also closed. Check for updates at 209/372-0200 (then 1, 1). Closure may extend overnight. — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) February 9, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E has confirmed that over 4,000 customers are without power in the Bass Lake and North Folk areas Sunday morning.Many of the outages were reported between 7 and 8 a.m., according to PG&E. All areas impacted are expected to have power restored between 12 and 2 p.m.ABC30 insider Lisa Sampson lives in North Folk and says the winds were so strong, it knocked down a huge oak tree into her front yard.Fortunately, the tree missed her home and everyone is okay.