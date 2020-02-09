Business

PG&E confirms over 4,000 power outages in North Folk and Bass Lake areas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E has confirmed that over 4,000 customers are without power in the Bass Lake and North Folk areas Sunday morning.

Many of the outages were reported between 7 and 8 a.m., according to PG&E. All areas impacted are expected to have power restored between 12 and 2 p.m.


ABC30 insider Lisa Sampson lives in North Folk and says the winds were so strong, it knocked down a huge oak tree into her front yard.



Fortunately, the tree missed her home and everyone is okay.

