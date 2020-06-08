Business

PG&E sponsors new program to help customers earn money by saving energy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pilot program aimed at saving power could help thousands of Fresno residents save hundreds of dollars on their energy rates.

"There's a number of zip codes that have been targeted because they are high pollution rates," says Elizabeth Reid, Olivine CEO.

The Fresno Energy Program is co-owned by Olivine, and sponsored by PG&E.

Residents will be able to sign up for the program online.

Once they're in, they'll periodically receive tips on ways to reduce power usage during peak energy times.

"Maybe they don't run their washing machines, or maybe they don't run the dishwasher and wait until the demand is lower," says Denny Boyles, PG&E Spokesperson.

The more energy people save, the more money they earn, up to $250.

Participants are also making a positive impact on the environment.

Olivine officials say that when power demand is high, the power company has to fire up older, more polluting power plants.

Saving energy reduces those emissions.

"The goal is to work with PG&E from that power plant being used and replace it with clean technology and clean approaches," Reid said. "If we use it in that central area, we can use it from being a peaker plant. We want to make sure all utilities to understand what works, what doesn't work in areas like south-central Fresno."

Folks have until the end of June to sign up, and the program will last from July to December of next year.

You can visit their website if you would like to sign up.
