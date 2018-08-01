BUSINESS

Popular "dragon breath" snack makes its way to the Valley

Recently, the infused treat has been in the headlines after a boy with asthma ate the treat and had trouble breathing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This is the coldest cereal you will see in the Valley.

"We love seeing everybody's reaction because it is something different like you eat it and smoke comes out. It's a fun concept," said Dragon Breath Owner Elizabeth Sanchez.

Dragon Breath is a new business inside at Fashion Fair Mall that uses liquid nitrogen and infuses the cereal, cooling it to -300 degrees.

"You're breathing out through it. It's the natural environment, smoke comes out. It's like going out into the cold and breathing cold air," said Dragon Breath Owner Pavel Yanbekov.

He says it's been a hit with kids, even his own nine-year-old enjoys the treat.

The owners of dragon breath say they personally take precautions to keep customers safe.


"We pour out every part every part that could be dangerous because the nitrogen is really cold so we only leave the cereal," said Yanbekov.

He encourages parents that have children with allergies or asthma to be cautious.

"Nobody knows the reaction of that specific child except for their personal doctor. So we always advise the parents if there is anything at all you can think of, don't do it. Talk to your doctor first," said Yanbekov.

Dragon Breath of Fresno and Visalia are owned and operated locally. They have not had one incident yet.

They say the cold treat has been a hit in the Valley, especially during these hot temperatures.
