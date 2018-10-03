BUSINESS

QUIZ: Can you handle the pressure of an elevator pitch?

Can you handle the pressure of an elevator pitch? At some point, it happens to everyone! You've got just a few seconds to make a great impression! See how well you fare with this interactive quiz.


Comcast Business is bringing SHARK TANK Casting Calls to San Francisco on Wednesday, May 30 and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 5. For further casting call information and to fill out an application, please visit pitchsharktank.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessComcast Business
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business