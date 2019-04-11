PG&E

Report: PG&E rates could skyrocket if wildfires caused by utility continue

By Jobina Fortson
PG&E rates could be going up drastically. One estimate, says we could be forced to pay 50 percent more and it's all because of California's devastating wildfires.

Steven Weissman is an emeritus lecturer at UC Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy. He revealed this startling impact of the massive infernos in a memo sent Wednesday to the Newsom Administration. It was at the request of Newsom's office, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Judge takes tough stance against PG&E for causing devastating wildfires

Weissman says the sharp spike in rates could hold the state back from getting more electric cars on the road and phasing out natural gas use in buildings. This would dramatically impact California's push to reduce its greenhouse gases. Down the line, Weissman believes these rates could force businesses to leave the state. He mentions Silicon Valley and their energy needs. The Chronicle also included a response from PG&E where a spokesperson said the company is committed to supporting customers in service areas impacted by recent disasters.

The governor's office is expected to roll out a plan Friday for dealing with what increased wildfire risk and climate change the office is calling it "the new normal."

See more stories on PG&E.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscogavin newsompg&ewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Power restored to more than 14,000 customers in Madera County foothills
California utility customers sue over wildfire law
PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems
Woman injured after hitting Fresno power pole
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News