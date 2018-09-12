CALIFORNIA

Report: With OSH closing California losing 1,500

EMBED </>More Videos

A new report shows that Lowe's will eliminate more than 1,500 jobs in California when Orchard Supply Hardware stores eventually closes their doors.

A new report shows that Lowe's will eliminate more than 1,500 jobs in California when Orchard Supply Hardware stores eventually close their doors.

The job cuts are scheduled to occur as soon as October 20th as OSH has already begun liquidizing their stores.

Lowe's purchased Orchard Supply five years ago. It says the stores generated $600-million in sales, but still took a loss of $65-million. Economist believe with the rise of Amazon and Home Depot, OSH could not compete with rising costs and slumping sales.

The company says they will now try to find positions for those who lost their jobs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingcaliforniaunemploymentjobs
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News