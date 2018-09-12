Report: With OSH closing California losing 1,500

A new report shows that Lowe's will eliminate more than 1,500 jobs in California when Orchard Supply Hardware stores eventually close their doors.The job cuts are scheduled to occur as soon as October 20th as OSH has already begun liquidizing their stores.Lowe's purchased Orchard Supply five years ago. It says the stores generated $600-million in sales, but still took a loss of $65-million. Economist believe with the rise of Amazon and Home Depot, OSH could not compete with rising costs and slumping sales.The company says they will now try to find positions for those who lost their jobs.