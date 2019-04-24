Business

Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21

Rite Aid says they are increasing the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

"Raising the age for purchasing tobacco products is an important step in our efforts to ensure that these products do not fall into the hands of children and teens," said Bryan Everett, chief operating officer of Rite Aid Corporation.

Rite Aid previously announced that it will remove e-cigarettes and vaping products chain-wide.

The company says these actions will go into effect across all Rite Aid stores within 90 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmokingrite aidu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News