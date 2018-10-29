CONSUMER WATCH

Sam's Club Now allows shoppers to skip checkout line, pay using app

Sam's Club Now allows shoppers to skip checkout line, pay using app

Warehouse chain Sam's Club is going further into the world of high tech.

It's announced a new mobile first shopping experience at a warehouse in Dallas.

It's called Sam's Club Now.

It allows you to buy goods from the company's app while inside the location.

Instead of cashiers, the store will be staffed with Member Hosts, who will act more like concierges.

The club will also serve as a lab, testing the latest shopping technologies including things like augmented reality features, artificial intelligence-infused shopping and more.

Those that work well will then be rolled out to other Sam's Club locations across the U.S.
