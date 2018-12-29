BUSINESS

Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company

EMBED </>More Videos

A last-minute bid has been submitted to save Sears from bankruptsy.

By
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert has put in a last-minute bid to save the company.

The retailer is fighting to keep their doors open. Lampert's $4.4 billion deal came just ahead of the company's self-imposed deadline Friday.

If the bid is approved, Lampert said he plans to keep 425 stores open and offer jobs to as many as 50,000 employees.

Despite this effort, experts said the retailer still faces an uphill battle. Even if the bid is accepted, at least 80 store closures are anticipated, including locations in Illinois, including one in Rockford and another near St. Louis.

Most of those stores will be closed by late March.

"What's happening at Sears is not a surprise. It's been a company that's been struggling for at least at decade, and they're kind of running out of options to help them save the business," said retail expert Neil Stern.

Since filing bankruptcy in October, Sears has announced plans to close more than one third of its stores.

Sears was once the world's largest retailer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbankruptcysearsretailu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
US stocks rebound as traders return from Christmas holiday
Last minute shopping? Here's a list of stores open on Christmas Eve in Fresno
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
Last call bill to be revived, would be tested in 9 CA cities
More Business
Top Stories
Escaped San Quentin inmate taken into custody at Paso Robles Taco Bell
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Restrooms, trash removal at Yosemite hit by government shutdown
Service dogs from nonprofit help veterans get their lives back
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
New California law lets people with DUIs drive using special device
Show More
Baby weighing nearly 15 pounds breaks hospital record
Slain officer Ronil Singh's wife, infant son and K-9 escorted to candlelight vigil
Officer's death could be avoided if not for California's sanctuary law, says sheriff
Central Fresno building destroyed in early morning fire, cause under investigation
How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga
More News