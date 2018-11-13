SOCIAL SECURITY

Simple Solutions: When is it the right time to collect Social Security?

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a report out of Boston College, about 90 percent of Americans begin collecting social security at or before their full retirement age. The most popular age is the earl

By
According to a report out of Boston College, about 90 percent of Americans begin collecting social security at or before their full retirement age. The most popular age is the earliest possible 62. But is this a good idea?

You've put it away from your whole working life and now it's time to cash in. We're talking about social security. But when should you collect it? You can take benefits as early as age 62 or wait until 70.

Each year you go without enrolling allows your payout to grow by about eight percent up until age 70. But there are some factors to keep in mind. First, your financial needs. If you can't make it without your social security check, you'll probably have to take it at 62. Your life expectancy also matters.

"With today people living into their 80's 90's and even beyond 100, you want to make sure you don't run out of money." Said Celine J. Pastore, CRPC, RFC from SimplePath Retirement, LLC.

But if you're in poor health, you might consider taking your benefits sooner. If you have a spouse who's covered, you may decide that one of you takes it early while the other waits. The best plan might be to talk to an expert, so you can maximize your benefits.

"That's why I think it's important that you work with a financial professional when you're making these decisions," Pastore said.

Most financial advisors say you will to need 75 percent to 80 percent of your pre-retirement income to maintain your standard of living. Social security can't come close to this so we all need to start saving now.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Angela Clooney, Videographer and Editor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssocial securityretirementtaxes
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SECURITY
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Just say 'no' to sharing your SSN
Brooklyn woman mistakenly declared dead tries to prove she's alive
Wanted man has social security tattoo on forehead
More social security
BUSINESS
Electric scooter company Lime issues world-wide recall
Amazon to split headquarters between New York, Virginia
Hotel Fresno renovation gets major financial boost
'Singles Day' sets sales record in China
More Business
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation
Valley craft beer spots collecting donations for Camp Fire
Local fire departments assisting in wildfires, preparing for search and rescue missions
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Suspect accused of killing Fresno man dressed in drag determined mentally incompetent
Man opens fire at workplace, injures 3, then later found dead by vehicle
Bay Area lawmaker suggests breaking up PG&E after wildfires
Show More
Wildfires, landslides still a threat for local areas
Hurtado claims victory over Vidak for Dist. 14 seat
Caballero claims victory in Senate race for Dist. 12
Paradise man who survived Camp Fire says cat saved his life
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes in Tower District
More News