Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers

The Better Business Bureau says companies are contacting people and asking if they are interested in becoming a "brand ambassador" or influencer. They claim all the job requires is for the person to post pictures or videos of themselves using or wearing the company's products and in exchange, they will get a commission, free products or more exposure for their account.
Kayla Gilbert with the BBB says these deals sound too good to be true because they are.
"We're just warning consumers to be very cautious if a company does contact you," Gilbert said. "A lot of times they will require upfront money so they may ask you to send money, either through a gift card or wiring money, and you receive a product and it's either damaged or it's not even worth $50."
In addition to broken or cheap items, victims say they never received the promised commission or exposure.
Troubleshooter Takeaways
- Do not send money - Any time someone asks you to pay to start a job, that is a red flag.
- Do your research - If an offer looks suspicious, search the company name online and look for reviews or comments.
If you have been the victim of a social media scam, you can help others avoid falling for it by reporting it on the BBB Scam Tracker.