Starbucks Coffee is going to hire 50 people to be their newest baristas for two locations in Visalia and Tulare.On Tuesday, May 8, from 12 pm to 4 pm interviews will take place at the Visalia Employment Connection, 4025 W. Noble Ave., Ste. B.Here's the catch, youapply online at www.starbucks.com/careers prior to the eventregister for a CalJOBS account at www.caljobs.ca.gov The Visalia location at the Mary's Vineyard Shopping Center is still currently under construction as you can see from the picture below taken Monday.