Starbucks to block porn on its wifi

Starbucks announced Thursday that it will soon block customers from viewing X-rated material online at its cafes.

According to Business Insider, the coffee chain is rolling out a new tool next year. The technology will supposedly stop customers from watching pornography on Starbucks' free public Wi-Fi.

Starbucks did not give details on how it will work but says it will also block viewing of other explicit content.

The coffee giant has been under pressure to block pornography for years.

Watching pornography is already banned at Starbucks locations. But there aren't content blockers on the stores' Wi-Fi.
