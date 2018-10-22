Starkist faces a multi-million-dollar fine for fishy scheme

Starkist faces a multi-million-dollar fine for a fishy schemeThe justice department says the company agreed to plead guilty for its role in fixing the prices of packaged seafood sold in the U.S.According to authorities, Starkist and co-conspirators agreed to fix the prices of canned tuna fish.It started in 2011 and lasted through late 2013.Starkist faces a criminal fine of up to $100 million.The amount of the fine will be determined at a sentencing hearing.The plea agreement is still subject to court approval.Starkist has not commented publicly on its agreement to plead guilty.