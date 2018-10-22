Starkist faces a multi-million-dollar fine for fishy scheme

Starkist faces a multi-million-dollar fine for a fishy scheme
The justice department says the company agreed to plead guilty for its role in fixing the prices of packaged seafood sold in the U.S.
According to authorities, Starkist and co-conspirators agreed to fix the prices of canned tuna fish.
It started in 2011 and lasted through late 2013.
Starkist faces a criminal fine of up to $100 million.
The amount of the fine will be determined at a sentencing hearing.
The plea agreement is still subject to court approval.
Starkist has not commented publicly on its agreement to plead guilty.
