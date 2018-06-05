Steinway Piano Gallery opens in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The name Steinway & Sons is known around the world for amplifying beautiful music. Now Fresno has it's own Steinway Piano Gallery.
Owner and president Heyner Oviedo says this is good for the Valley, "I'm either crazy, or I believe so much in Fresno."
The pianos are known as the Rolls Royce of instruments.
While the store sells some more affordable pianos starting at $6,000, its Steinways begin at $30,000 and go up to $300,000.
There are only 29 Steinway Piano Gallery galleries in the US, and before now the closest locations were in Beverly Hills and San Francisco.
"You see these piano galleries in megacities and we have one here in Fresno, but why not?"
Steinway & Sons pianos are played by 98% of concert pianists.
You can bring the sound of those musicians into your home with the company's new Spirio.
It's a player piano that's been programmed using performances from those pianists.
"The piano is going to reproduce exactly the same way she plays. It's like she's here right now," said Oviedo.
Music education is a significant component of the Steinway Piano Gallery. There are about ten classrooms here, and instructors are teaching everything from violin to piano.
"We start at four years old, all the way to 99, we said if you're 100 we will take you," said Oviedo. "We have about 13 teachers on Staff that teach jazz, pop, classical."
Parent Margey Mock said, "I was hoping to instill that love of music early, and after lessons they come home, practicing on their own. So I'm excited about that."
Oviedo says he's seeing the culture change in Fresno and believes music is powerful.
"We need to keep in mind that also have things for our mind and soul. So music is a great way for us to experience beautiful things."