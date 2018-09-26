STRIKE

Sun-Maid workers back to work after reaching contract agreement

EMBED </>More Videos

Sun-Maid workers are back on the job after reaching a new contract agreement with the corporation.

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sun-Maid workers are back on the job after reaching a new contract agreement with the corporation.

The agreement includes monthly medical contributions, competitive market wages, and increased pension contributions in the second and third year of the agreement.

It's about a nine-percent increase in value overall from the previous contract.

The company announced last week it will waive the monthly hours required for health insurance coverage to all striking workers for the month of September.

The workers have been picketing for several weeks after negotiations between the company and the Teamsters Union broke down.

The agreement was ratified on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and is now in effect, ending a 15-day strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessstrikeemploymentKingsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRIKE
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
Sun-Maid raisin employees still on strike over health care costs
Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job
Hundreds of Sun-Maid employees go on strike to protest unfair wages and benefits
More strike
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News