Sun-Maid workers back to work after reaching contract agreement

Sun-Maid workers are back on the job after reaching a new contract agreement with the corporation.The agreement includes monthly medical contributions, competitive market wages, and increased pension contributions in the second and third year of the agreement.It's about a nine-percent increase in value overall from the previous contract.The company announced last week it will waive the monthly hours required for health insurance coverage to all striking workers for the month of September.The workers have been picketing for several weeks after negotiations between the company and the Teamsters Union broke down.The agreement was ratified on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and is now in effect, ending a 15-day strike.