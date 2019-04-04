t-mobile

T-Mobile tests customer service center in Kingsburg, bringing 1,000 jobs to Fresno County

According to the company's news release, it will make T-Mobile one of the largest employers in the county.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg has been chosen as a location for a new T-Mobile Customer Experience Center.

The new center will create 1,000 jobs in Fresno County.

Employees will earn wages on average over 50% higher than the average wage in Fresno County.

The center will provide customers with direct personal access to a dedicated team of specialists when they call or message for assistance.

This is all subject to the close of a merger that would make T-Mobile and Sprint the New T-Mobile.
