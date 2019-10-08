Business

Target to power new Toys R Us website

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.

The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.

The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores - one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey - will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstoys r ustarget
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chowchilla Police looking for driver who hit juvenile riding scooter
Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 800 acres burned, 10 percent contained
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles: CEO
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Dangerous winds pose fire risk, PG&E plans for power shutoff
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Show More
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Restraining order hearing for FUSD board member as recall efforts continue
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
More TOP STORIES News