TESLA

Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult

EMBED </>More Videos

Saying the road ahead was "very difficult," Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that the company would be cutting its staff by about 7 percent. (AP)

FREMONT, Calif. --
Saying the road ahead was "very difficult," Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the company would be cutting its staff by about 7 percent.

The electric car and solar panel maker notified its employees about the staff cuts and other plans in an email posted on Tesla Inc.'s website.

Musk said Tesla hopes to post a "tiny profit" in the current quarter but a 30 percent expansion in its workforce last year was more than it can support.

RELATED: Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement

Tesla's shares tumbled earlier this month after it cut vehicle prices by $2,000 and announced fourth-quarter sales figures that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

"Our products are too expensive for most people," Musk said in the memo to Tesla staff. saying the company has to "work harder."

"Tesla has only been producing cars for about a decade and we're up against massive, entrenched competitors," he said.
Musk said in a tweet in October that Tesla, based on Palo Alto, California, had 45,000 employees. A 7 percent cut would involve laying off about 3,150 people.

"We, unfortunately, have no choice but to reduce full-time employee headcount by approximately 7 percent ... and retain only the most critical temps and contractors," he said.

The company says it delivered over 245,000 electric cars and SUVs last year, nearly as many as all previous years combined. But its 2018 production fell far short of a goal set nearly three years ago of manufacturing 500,000 vehicles for the year. That goal was announced in May of 2016 based on advance orders for its mid-range Model 3, which Musk said sells for $44,000.

Musk said Tesla plans to ramp up production of the Model 3, "as we need to reach more customers who can afford our vehicles."
"Attempting to build affordable clean energy products at scale necessarily requires extreme effort and relentless creativity," he said in the memo, "but succeeding in our mission is essential to ensure that the future is good, so we must do everything we can to advance the cause."

Tesla broke ground earlier this month for a factory in Shanghai, its first outside the United States. Musk said it plans to begin production of their Model 3 and a planned crossover by the year's end.

Tesla and other global automakers including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG, and Nissan Motor Corp. are pouring billions of dollars into manufacturing electric vehicles in China.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessteslaelon musklayoffjobsemploymentauto industryPalo AltoFremont
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TESLA
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
VIDEO: Tesla Model S bursts into flames twice in 1 day in CA
Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature
More tesla
BUSINESS
Downtown revitalization going strong in the new year
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
More Business
Top Stories
UPDATE: Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
'When I pulled him out... he was lifeless': Neighbor recalls boy's near-drowning and recovery
Couple rescued near Shaver Lake after 3 hours stuck in storm
Police hunting for suspects behind shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl
How to protect yourself from internet 'cookie' hackers
City of Fresno crews clear debris and pump water from streets
Show More
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case: police
Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach
Local flood control agencies prepare all year for heavy rain in winter
Murder charge dropped against Jose Canas
Student in altercation with school board member attending school
More News