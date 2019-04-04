Business

The 4 best yoga studios in Fresno

COIL Yoga. | Photo: Katie F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for the best yoga options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.


1. COIL Yoga




Photo: Katie F./Yelp

Topping the list is COIL Yoga, which is located at 292 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno. Boasting five stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, it is the highest rated yoga place in the city.

2. Metalmark Climbing & Fitness




Photo: Ronnie S./Yelp

Next up is East Central Fresno's MetalMark Climbing & Fitness, situated at 4042 N. Cedar Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the gym, climbing and yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tower Yoga




Photo: Tower Yoga/Yelp

Central Fresno's Tower Yoga, located at 1277 N. Wishon Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers gives the yoga studio five stars out of 12 reviews.

4. Blue Moon Yoga





Photo: Megan S./Yelp

Blue Moon Yoga in Northeast Fresno is another go-to, with four stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1144 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, to try it for yourself.
---

