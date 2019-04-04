The 4 best yoga studios in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.
1. COIL Yoga
Photo: Katie F./Yelp
Topping the list is COIL Yoga, which is located at 292 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno. Boasting five stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, it is the highest rated yoga place in the city.
2. Metalmark Climbing & Fitness
Photo: Ronnie S./Yelp
Next up is East Central Fresno's MetalMark Climbing & Fitness, situated at 4042 N. Cedar Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the gym, climbing and yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Tower Yoga
Photo: Tower Yoga/Yelp
Central Fresno's Tower Yoga, located at 1277 N. Wishon Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers gives the yoga studio five stars out of 12 reviews.
4. Blue Moon Yoga
Photo: Megan S./Yelp
Blue Moon Yoga in Northeast Fresno is another go-to, with four stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1144 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, to try it for yourself.
---
