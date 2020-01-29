Business

The Happy Lemon comes to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new business sure to quench your thirst just opened in Northeast Fresno. It's called Happy Lemon and you can find it on the southwest corner of Cedar and Herndon by Bad Bud's car wash.

Happy Lemon is a shop that offers items such as milk teas, boba teas and smoothies. One of its most intriguing menu options is perhaps the iced tea topped with salted cheese.

Owner, Mei Chen explains how it's made.

"The bottom part has to be all green tea, and then the top is salted cheese," Chen said. "Then a little bit of Matcha powder to make it not too sweet."

The business already has a location in the bay area. It's open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno northeastsmoothie
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Fresno Police searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
South Valley father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview - video
Man hit and killed by multiple cars in SE identified
Delta Airlines employee's airport speech following Kobe Bryant tragedy
San Joaquin Valley communities seeing unhealthy levels of toxins in water
Show More
Kings SPCA Halfway Home highlights neglected Bulldog
GOP doesn't have votes to block Bolton, McConnell concedes
Local deli looking to bring taste of New York to Fresno
New construction plan in Clovis to help businesses rise
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
More TOP STORIES News