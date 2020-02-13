Business

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has several charges partially dismissed

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- There are new developments in the court case involving Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos.

A judge is dismissing several criminal charges against the former Stanford dropout, saying the government needs to narrow its fraud case against her.

RELATED: When Theranos' remarkable blood-test claims began to unravel

Holmes is accused of falsely claiming Theranos technology could run dozens of blood tests with a single drop of blood.

She will face trial in federal court this August with penalties of up to 20 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

Holmes and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josestartuphealthstanford universitycourtblood testcourt casecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump visiting Bakersfield next week, White House confirms
Portion of Blackstone Avenue closed off after fatal crash
21-year-old arrested for shooting man at Corcoran apartment complex
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
Driver with teen passenger leads officers on chase through Fresno
Show More
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
More TOP STORIES News