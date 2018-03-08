Tiny house business growing in Fresno

You only have one chance to make a first impression and the owners of Seabreeze Tiny Homes are hoping to make a big impression, despite a small space.Founder of Seabreeze Tiny Homes, Andrew Sturgill, said, "There's a sense of freedom, people don't have to work as hard to own and maintain a tiny home."We got a look inside their first home called the Carmel Model. At 340 square feet, Sturgill believes its pretty luxurious."They were completely surprised by the look and the feel and the openness of our tiny home."The home comes with a loft and a bedroom upstairs. The kitchen features a sink and stove and the bathroom also has a walk-in shower. They cost just under $80,000.Sturgill has experience building specialty vehicles and has used that to craft his homes."Building homes for me is so much fun. We get to work with a wonderful group of people and such good creativity comes into it, utilizing every bit of space in a tiny home."Sturgill believes the tiny home movement is growing, especially with home prices going up."The city of Fresno has authorized the living of tiny homes recently and we see more and more people having an interest to have a tiny home in their backyard."Sturgill believes it could also help people who have been displaced by fires or floods. They haven't sold one yet, but say they are in the process of their first group of sales. He said future models will be more elaborate and feature more designs.In addition to building tiny homes, the company is also trying its hand at tiny recreation with their KOW, Kamper On Wheel. The company said in the future they are excited to see what the tiny house movement will bring.