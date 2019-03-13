recall

TJ Maxx, Marshalls recall heating pads with USB plug

EMBED <>More Videos

TJ Maxx and Marshalls has recalled more than 9,000 heating pads, sold in the United States and Canada.

Two popular retailers are recalling heating pads because of potential fire and burn hazards.

TJ Maxx and Marshalls has recalled more than 9,000 heating pads, sold in the United States and Canada.

The animal-themed heating pads are heated by USB connection to a device like a laptop or a car charger.

The retailers say they can overheat while being used but so far, there are no reports of injuries caused by the pads.

If you have a heating pad in your home you can return them to any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store for a full refund.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessproduct recallsrecall
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Several lots of birth control pills recalled due to packaging error
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
TOP STORIES
High school security guard accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Newsom's halt on executions expected to generate political opposition
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
One of Fresno's most horrific murder crimes took place 15 years ago
Governor Newsom's housing crisis funds get bipartisan push-back
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Show More
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
New changes will make casting a ballot easier in Fresno County
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula charged with cruelty to a child
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
Victims from deadly late night crash in Parlier identified
More TOP STORIES News