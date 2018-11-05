CONSUMER WATCH

Toys R Us brand lives on, Geoffrey the Giraffe in stores for holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Toys R Us brand lives on, Geoffrey the Giraffe in stores for holiday season

The face of Toys R Us Geoffrey the Giraffe now has a new home.

He's going to be seen in hundreds of Kroger grocery stores across the country as part of Geoffrey's Toy Box.

That's a collection of toys put together for the holiday season.

It's one of the first ways the Toys R Us brand is being put back to work after the chain's 740 stores were shut down in June.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstoy drivetoys r usholidayconsumer watchconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Consumer Watch: Are induction cooktop stoves worth the price?
Uber launches new subscription plan
General Motors to trim its workforce
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
More consumer watch
BUSINESS
New businesses open in Kingsburg just in time for the holiday season
Company claims marijuana dispensary too close to a school
New airline offers flights in and around California
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
More Business
Top Stories
Separate late night shootings injure two women while behind the wheel
Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno
3 Girl Scouts, 1 parent killed in hit-and-run in Wisconsin
Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Visalia man arrested after hitting woman with milk crate
Early morning house fire forces 14 people out, including 9 children
Homemade device designed to steal mail found at US Post Office
Show More
Priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Thousands hit the streets for annual Two Cities Marathon
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in OC
More News