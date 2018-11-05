Toys R Us brand lives on, Geoffrey the Giraffe in stores for holiday season

The face of Toys R Us Geoffrey the Giraffe now has a new home.He's going to be seen in hundreds of Kroger grocery stores across the country as part of Geoffrey's Toy Box.That's a collection of toys put together for the holiday season.It's one of the first ways the Toys R Us brand is being put back to work after the chain's 740 stores were shut down in June.Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy last year.