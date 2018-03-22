TOYS R US

Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a walk down memory lane with these fast facts about Toys "R" Us. (Jacques M. Chenet/Corbis via Getty Images)

WAYNE, N.J. --
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus has died as the iconic toy store he founded decades ago prepares to liquidate, the company announced Thursday.

"There have been many sad moments for Toys'R'Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus," the company said in a tweet, adding that its thoughts and prayers are with Lazarus' family.


Lazarus founded a furniture store, the forerunner to the toy chain, in 1948. His death comes just a week after the company announced plans to shutter its domestic operation after a "devastating" performance during the critical holiday retail season.

The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores, which employ more than 30,000 people, over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstoys r usu.s. & worldretailshopping
TOYS R US
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
Toys-R-Us opens its doors for the last time
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
More toys r us
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News