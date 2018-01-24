Toys R Us, hobbled by competition, will shut some stores; including one in Fresno

Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.One of the stores on the list is the location in Northwest Fresno near Shaw and Marty Avenues.Brandon said that the majority the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.Toys R Us is based in Wayne, New Jersey.