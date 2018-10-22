Trader Joe's recalls salads due to listeria and salmonella concerns

"Trader Joe's" is recalling three types of ready-to-eat salads due to concerns over potential listeria and salmonella contamination.The grocery chain posted a notice on its website saying it was alerted by a supplier about possible contamination of a corn ingredient in the salads.The recalled salads include Trader Joe's BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad, and Trader Joe's Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast.It also includes Trader Jose's Mexicali Inspired Salad.The salads have "best by" states of October 15 through the 20th.While no contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported so far, all of the potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed, according to Trader Joe's.If you purchased any of the affected products, toss them out or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.