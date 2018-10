The Chukchansi Crossing Fuel Station and Travel Center is now open to drivers.It sits downhill from the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, right off Highway 41.The travel station has 18 fuel pumps and includes the Willow Glen Smoke Shop.Chukchansi employees say the travel center provides some added convenience to drivers headed to Yosemite or Bass Lake.The travel center created 20 full-time employee positions.