Travel in luxury for an affordable price through new service LuxRide Inc.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- LuxRide Inc's sprinter vans are souped up."We have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two apple T.V's one in the front and one in the back and they can play two different shows at the same time," said Amy Strausser, Co-owner of LuxRide Inc.They just launched this March and they are similar to a ride-sharing service, minus the sharing, plus luxury. Both of their vans are driven by a chauffeur and can seat up to eight people. You can either get dropped off, picked up or both."A lot of people don't enjoy Ubering or Lyfting because of having to be in someone else's vehicle, you feel that you need to talk to the person driving. With this you are chauffeured," said Sarah Hole.Strausser and Hole said there is nothing else like it in the Fresno-Clovis area. Their vans are bigger than most rideshare vehicles and are more affordable than a limo. Prices start at $40 and that will get you 5 miles, every mile after is $4.50."You figure four couples in here, you can split a $40 ride that is $10 a person, you can't beat that for getting to travel in this," said Hole.They came up with the idea after Hole attended a wedding. She rented a similar van for a much higher rate and for an unnecessarily long amount of time."It sat there for most of the day because we only needed it to take us there and bring us home," she said.Currently, you can place an order by giving them a call or through their website. Next week they will be launching their app, they are also adding an additional van. By the end of the year, they hope to have at least a total of five. you can learn more by clicking the link - https://luxrideinc.com/