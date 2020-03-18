Tulare and Visalia malls change hours, some stores close in response to coronavirus

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Like many other businesses, retail stores are feeling the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.Visalia Mall is still open but has more than a few stores that have decided to close temporarily because of COVID-19 (including Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Foot Locker, Hot Topic, Bath & Body Works).On Tuesday, Red Robin moved to a pickup and online delivery system, and Macy's announced they would temporarily close all of their stores by the end of the day.Visalia Mall's new hours are now 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.Like Visalia Mall, Tulare Outlets are still open. They will have new operating hours starting on Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.Some stores had already cut their hours, and others, including Nike, Converse, and Levi's, have temporarily closed.Tulare Outlets General Manager Lee Brehm says they've seen a dip in traffic. He believes they'll weather the storm."I think you'll see a couple of weeks of a downtrend a little, (as) everybody taking precautions," Brehm said. "I think we just need to conform to the CDC guidelines and we'll be fine."Brehm says they're cleaning hard surfaces and doorway entries, and posting COVID-19 signage."The store we were in, she was very cautious on cleaning everything and how she handled money," said Kingsburg's Dalaina Masterson. "So I know the stores are doing well and helping us out for those of us that need to get out and get things taken care of."Masterson came to the outlets on Tuesday to get an anniversary gift for her husband.As part of their outing, they also plan to search for some necessities like paper towels, eggs, and bread."So I took advantage today that I am not at work today to get all these errands done," Masterson said. "I am anticipating more closures, so I want to make sure that I have my necessities at home."Malls are encouraging shoppers to visit their website and social media pages for the most up to date information about COVID-19.