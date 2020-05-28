Tulare County approved by state for further reopening of businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County was approved by the state to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses on Wednesday.In this expanded phase, retail stores can open their shops to customers and restaurant's dining rooms can open with some modifications.Schools and barbershops are also able to reopen.Tulare County officials encourage local churches and retail stores to review state guidance that includes modifications to protect people from COVID-19.They were the last Central California county to receive approval by the state to move fully into Phase 2 of reopeningAs of May 27, there are 1,796 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County with 79 deaths and 723 recoveries.