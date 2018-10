B-2 Outlets sell name-brand clothes and overstock items at discounted prices.The store is a division of a Michigan-based company called Bid-2 -Benefit-Youth which focuses on empowering teens.A portion of each sale at the outlet is invested in youth or community programs.B-2 Outlets are located next to the Gap Outlet store.The Tulare location is the first B-2 Outlets in the state, and the company plans on adding more stores this year.