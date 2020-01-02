business

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states for 'healthier workforce'

U-Haul will stop hiring people who use nicotine in 21 states to establish a healthier workforce, the company announced.

The new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1 in states where it is lawful to decline hiring applicants who are nicotine-users.

The company says the policy will promote a healthy workforce and is an added benefit of its "Healthier You" program for its 30,000 employees.

Applicants in the states where the policy is enacted will be questioned about their nicotine use and, in some states, must consent to a nicotine screening to be considered for the job.

Employees hired before Feb. 1 will not be affected by the new policy. The list of states includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessdrug
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika
Inventions launching at downtown Fresno business
New travel centers coming to Madera Co. to assist community and more
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand vetoes legal cannabis sales
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man claims hit and run driver killed wife, investigators believe he's responsible
3 injured when suspects open fire on northwest Fresno apartment
Terrified victims hide in Merced Co. gas station as man goes on wild, violent rampage
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Fresno luxury store
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
Show More
VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in Northern California
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says
VIDEO: Wave sweeps man into ocean at California beach
More TOP STORIES News