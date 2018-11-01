Uber launches new subscription plan

Uber has introduced a new, monthly subscription plan that lets riders avoid unexpected surge pricing.It's called Ride Pass and starts at 15 dollars a month.The subscription locks in a flat-rate price for each ride to avoid increased charges during peak times.The plan automatically renews each month, but users can cancel it anytime.It's currently only available in Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando, Miami, and Austin, Texas.There's no word on if Uber plans on expanding to more cities, including those here in the valley.