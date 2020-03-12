Business

UPDATE: Judge throws out several charges in case alleging embezzlement by water district officials

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - The judge threw out five of the 10 charges, including both against Atomic Falaschi.

The other two defendants had their exposure significantly reduced as well if the case moves forward.





Original story follows.

----------------------

New evidence emerged Tuesday of officials accused of using a Valley water district's bank account like their personal piggy banks.

Eighty-six drums of chlorine, used antifreeze, and other hazardous waste turned up on Panoche Water District property in 2017, and the illegally dumped waste created a trail to the district's leadership.

The district makes sure people in western Merced and Fresno counties get water.

But when auditors dug into the books, they found a steady drip of credit card expenses for the administrator's personal items.

"They purchased things from Macy's, JCPenney, Nike, Adidas, concert tickets to Katy Perry, Raiders tickets, A's tickets," said state controller's office auditor Michael Cheng.

He says former general manager Dennis Falaschi racked up more than $21,000 in personal expenses. Former office manager Julie Cascia did it too.

Defense attorneys have indicated this was standard operating procedure long before Falaschi and Cascia's time, and the expenses got paid back.

"Did you find that employees paid (Panoche Water) back for personal expenditures?" a prosecutor asked Cheng.

"Sometimes," the auditor said. "Not consistently."

In one case, Cheng says Dennis Falaschi's debt was paid back, but by a man who got hundreds of thousands of dollars in unreported contracts from the water district.

Investigators say Dennis also essentially gave his son, Atomic, 1500 of the district's pistachio trees.

And employees got interest-free loans from the district that didn't seem like they'd ever get paid back in full.

"It was poorly documented," Cheng said. "We weren't able to obtain any written evidence that these loans were properly approved."

In all, investigators said district employees spent more than $100,000 in public money.

A judge is expected to decide this week whether there's enough evidence for a trial on embezzlement and conspiracy charges against both Falaschis and Cascia.

Two employees have already admitted to illegally dumping hazardous waste.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnocourtwater
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jerry Dyer set to be Fresno's next Mayor after Andrew Janz concedes
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig stops traffic on Highway 99 in Fresno
Parlier High School first Valley school to close amid coronavirus concerns
South Valley sees most significant rainfall for the first time since January
Peach Blossom Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in downtown Fresno
Show More
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
1st COVID-19 death reported in Los Angeles County
Dow drops 5.9%, enters bear market, amid ongoing virus fears
Warriors to play Nets without fans in arena following San Francisco order, ESPN reports
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
More TOP STORIES News