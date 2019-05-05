troubleshooter

Utz to pay $1.2M in false advertising lawsuit

By Tonya Simpson
If potato chips or pretzels are your snacks of choice, you may be owed some money.

Utz Quality Foods has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle claims the company engaged in false advertising. The lawsuit accused the company of labeling products that contained chemical, synthetic or processed ingredients "all natural."

Utz denied the allegations, but agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle the class action suit.

Anyone who purchased certain Utz or Bachman brand products between 2010 and 2019 may be eligible for a refund of $2 per item. Claims are limited to a maximum of 10 items, and only one claim can be submitted per household. No proof of purchase is required.

The deadline to submit claims is July 28, 2019.

Claims can be filed online or by downloading this form, filling it out and sending it by mail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspretzelfoodtroubleshooterclass action lawsuitchips
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
4 military scams you need to look out for
'Blink182' and 'Superman' among most popular passwords
Most risky places to use your debit card
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News