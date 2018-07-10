FRESNO

Valley based juice shop looking to hire employees for new Fresno location

EMBED </>More Videos

A Valley based juice shop is expanding and looking for new employees. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Valley-based juice shop is expanding and looking for new employees.

Re-Invent Juicery is opening a store at Fig Garden Village next to CVS. The shop uses local and all-natural ingredients to make their cold press juices. Customers can also indulge in blended drinks and acai bowls.

It is their fourth location in the Fresno-Clovis area since they first opened for business in 2015. However, they did shut down their location on Ashlan and Fowler last month.

Re-Invent Juicery is currently hiring for their new location and is hoping to open on July 20th.
For more information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfresnojuicerjobsFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News