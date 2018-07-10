Valley based juice shop looking to hire employees for new Fresno location

A Valley-based juice shop is expanding and looking for new employees.Re-Invent Juicery is opening a store at Fig Garden Village next to CVS. The shop uses local and all-natural ingredients to make their cold press juices. Customers can also indulge in blended drinks and acai bowls.It is their fourth location in the Fresno-Clovis area since they first opened for business in 2015. However, they did shut down their location on Ashlan and Fowler last month.Re-Invent Juicery is currently hiring for their new location and is hoping to open on July 20th.