Manufacturing is a major industry in the San Joaquin Valley and more than 5,000 businesses call Central California home."There is everything from-- we make hydraulic cylinders, Betts Company makes springs as well as truck accessory parts, Borga is a steel building manufacturer. Basically, anything that can be manufactured is manufactured here," said Troy Brandt, a San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance Board Member.Thursday, hundreds of those in the industry came together at the San Joaquin Valley Alliance Valley Made Summit in Downtown Fresno. They were inspired by speaker and tech entrepreneur Josh Linkner. They also came together to join forces."One of the biggest challenges we have now, as the economy is growing and as our market sectors are growing, is finding qualified employees to take especially the technical jobs," Brandt said.Companies need a younger workforce to propel them into the future. To answer that call Fresno County is building the Career Technical Educational Charter High School focused on advanced manufacturing and commercial construction."We have wonderful partnerships with manufacturers who say, 'hey, we want to mentor your kids, we want to provide the internship.' So all of those opportunities help our kids see what's out in the field," said Jonathan Delano, CTEC High School.The school opens in August.Companies say technology is playing a new role as manufacturing advances-- including at Borga Steel, which makes steel structures and solar structures."We use technology in designing the buildings. We also use technology in the manufacturing area where they're computer controlled," said Doug Lyman, Borga Steel VP of Operations.Many companies say manufacturing provides a good wage and with pay on average in the $50,000 to 60,000 range.Businesses hope to not only grow their companies but create a workforce and build a stronger economy in the Valley.