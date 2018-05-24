Valley mom returns to baking passion after fire

For Rosa Sanchez, the kitchen is the heart of her house as she bakes for her six children and friends."I've always asked God to bless the work of my hands, and I really see it. People taste it, and they'll come back and congratulate me, and they'll say it's really good and that makes me happy," said Rosa Sanchez of Carmelita's Pan Casero.A feeling she's needed after a fire destroyed their home in April."It happened so fast. I just remember my son telling everybody to get out. I had time to grab my purse, the keys and made sure all the kids were out and that was it, In 30 minutes the house was consumed," Sanchez said.Everything was gone including her baking supplies for her hobby and growing business Carmelita's Pan Casero. The Buchanan High and Alta Sierra communities stepped in to help replace what she needed.Now Sanchez is back to baking in her new home. For her, homemade bread is full of memories of her grandmother making pan de leche."I used to sit and watch her all the time, and that's what inspired me when I got older. I learned the recipe from sitting there at five-years-old, six, seven-years-old sitting there and watching her and I didn't let the tradition die," Sanchez said.Sanchez bakes the treats under the Carmelita's name in honor of her grandmother, including pan de leche."It's a great bread, and from there now I make pineapple bread, mango bread, orange bread, strawberry and the original banana nut, zucchini, blueberry and the list goes on and on," Sanchez said of her growing list of menu items.On this Thursday, the treats Sanchez baked are going out to the firefighters who came to her house. With each treat she makes, she feels joy and a sense of normalcy returning."I have a passion for it. I love to bake for friends and family. It didn't take me much to jump back Into it," Sanchez said.One day the single mom hopes to open her own bakery. Sanchez's business will reopen soon.To learn more about Carmelita's Pan Casero follow them onor