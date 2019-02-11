AGRICULTURE

ValleyPBS introduces new show 'American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
By now, you've probably seen a bumper sticker for the popular 'My Job Depends on Ag' Facebook group, or maybe you're even a member.

While their audience is already large, it's about to get even bigger with a new PBS show out this fall called 'American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag.'

Representatives from the group, ValleyPBS, and 18THIRTY Entertainment announced the new agriculture show during a press conference today.

They say the show will be an unbiased, in-depth look at the issues that inspired the Facebook group and include stories about how agriculture touches us all.

"ValleyPBS is the perfect platform to impartially explore these issues and the thread that binds those seemingly unconnected jobs to an industry that drives so much of our economy," said ValleyPBS CEO Jenny Toste.

American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag will premiere in September.

It will run at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights.

You can also watch it on their website.

https://valleypbs.org/
