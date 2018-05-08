VISALIA

Visalia votes to allow ARCO gas station

The Visalia city council has voted to allow Arco gas station to be built. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The controversial plan to build an ARCO gas station in a South Visalia neighborhood will move forward.

Visalia City Councilmembers granted the developer a conditional use permit Monday night.

Last month, Visalia City Planning Commissioners denied a use permit for the project, after hearing the concerns of people who live nearby. Among other things, they believed it would attract homelessness and crime.

The Southern California developer then appealed the Planning Commission decision to City Councilmembers and agreed to make some changes to his proposal.

The ARCO ampm will now be significantly smaller, with fewer pumps and no car wash.
