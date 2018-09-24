Walmart slashes clearance prices, 65-percent off toys

Walmart is slashing prices on its website ahead of the holiday season.
The store's clearance toys are even cheaper now with some up to 65-percent off.
The site also has rollback deals on items including Play-Doh sets, bikes, scooters, play sets and the wildly popular Hatchimals.
Action News found one Hatchimals Surprise marked down to $37. It was originally $56-dollars.
With thousands of products on sales, it may take a little digging to find the best deals.
