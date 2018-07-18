BUSINESS

Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon

By
It's making the rounds on Facebook, but don't be tempted by what appears a $150.00 Dollar General coupon.

The company confirms the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed in stores or online.

To get the coupon, you have to click on a link and then you are asked a series of questions.

"We encourage our customers not to click on any links associated with the coupon and to report the coupon to Facebook as misleading and fraudulent," a representative with the company said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News