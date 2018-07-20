U.S. & WORLD

Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for hidden charges

Wells Fargo is getting ready to refund tens of millions of dollars to customers. (KFSN)

The Wall Street Journal said the refunds are for charges tacked onto bills for all sorts of services customers didn't need or may not have fully understood-- including things like legal services and pet insurance.

The new refunds are on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars the bank is paying out for deceiving consumers.
