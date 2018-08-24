What the new additions mean for the Fresno's restaurant scene

Daniel Petropulos is hoping he can lock down a job at one of Fresno's newest restaurants Lazy Dog."I was looking to either be a waiter or a buser-- I do have experience at the Old Silver Dollar."The restaurant and bar are under construction and will be replacing the old Elephant Bar at the Villagio Shopping Center. Very soon they will be hiring 200 people.Jeff Looney, the Culinary Operations Manager, said, "We are looking for energetic, friendly, hospitality and culinary experienced people."With so many available positions Petropulos says he feels optimistic."I feel like it gives you a greater chance of getting hired then when you are just going somewhere that has one or two openings, and you could have a couple hundred applicants still."Lazy Dog isn't the only new eatery on the way, a couple of blocks down the street the building that was previously used by Chevy's is being turned into a Texas de Brazil restaurant.Over in Clovis, 13 Prime Steak recently opened its doors. Even though new establishments are popping up, the restaurant association says that doesn't necessarily mean the market is growing.Sharokina Shams, a spokesperson with the California Restaurant Association, said, "What we have seen over the past couple of years is that a couple of restaurant brands have left town and those today are being replaced by new restaurant brands."But there's good news. Many of the new restaurants in town are full service meaning more staff and more jobs.Lazy Dog starts it's two-day job fair on Monday the 27th.