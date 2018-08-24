FRESNO

What the new additions mean for the Fresno's restaurant scene

EMBED </>More Videos

The restaurant and bar are under construction and will be replacing the old Elephant Bar at the Villagio Shopping Center.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Daniel Petropulos is hoping he can lock down a job at one of Fresno's newest restaurants Lazy Dog.

"I was looking to either be a waiter or a buser-- I do have experience at the Old Silver Dollar."

The restaurant and bar are under construction and will be replacing the old Elephant Bar at the Villagio Shopping Center. Very soon they will be hiring 200 people.

Jeff Looney, the Culinary Operations Manager, said, "We are looking for energetic, friendly, hospitality and culinary experienced people."

With so many available positions Petropulos says he feels optimistic.

"I feel like it gives you a greater chance of getting hired then when you are just going somewhere that has one or two openings, and you could have a couple hundred applicants still."

Lazy Dog isn't the only new eatery on the way, a couple of blocks down the street the building that was previously used by Chevy's is being turned into a Texas de Brazil restaurant.

Over in Clovis, 13 Prime Steak recently opened its doors. Even though new establishments are popping up, the restaurant association says that doesn't necessarily mean the market is growing.

Sharokina Shams, a spokesperson with the California Restaurant Association, said, "What we have seen over the past couple of years is that a couple of restaurant brands have left town and those today are being replaced by new restaurant brands."

But there's good news. Many of the new restaurants in town are full service meaning more staff and more jobs.

Lazy Dog starts it's two-day job fair on Monday the 27th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrestaurantfresnofoodFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News