CONSUMER REPORTS

Will these pillows make you sleep better?

EMBED </>More Videos

So many people look for a pillow that feels right in the store but a squeeze can only tell so much.

So many people look for a pillow that feels right in the store but a squeeze can only tell so much. You actually have to lay on it for 10 -15 minutes before your neck sinks into the pillow. And because everybody's body is different CR says there's no one size fits all. For example - cervical pillows claim to alleviate neck pain.

Experts CR has spoken to say that a cervical pillow can help relieve neck pain but a lot of it depends upon fit. If that pillow is too high or too low it can affect the way that your neck is laying on it and cause more pain.

Another mistake people tend to make: over correcting what's wrong with their current pillow. If they have a pillow that's too flat or too soft they might go out and look for one that's a lot fuller and firmer or they'll sleep on too many pillows and that could upset the natural curve of their neck. Instead we recommend that people find a pillow that fits their sleep position

If you're a back-sleeper CR found one of the specialty wedge pillows may be an option -- If you have snoring or sinus issues that wedge pillow can elevate your head and might relieve some of that pressure. Side-sleepers have more options but you still want to make sure your pillow is properly supporting you. Four inches off the mattress is the best way to maintain the natural curve in your head and your neck. Consider firm or extra firm pillows made from memory foam or latex to keep your head at the proper angle.

Consumer Reports says no matter where or which type of pillow you buy, check the return policy to make sure you can return it if it doesn't work for you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconsumer reportsconsumer watchsleep
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER REPORTS
Airline Travel Survival Guide
Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
More consumer reports
BUSINESS
Marriott International announces security breach that could impact 500 million guests
Hanford Faraday Future financial crisis worsening
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
More Business
Top Stories
Police investigating a shooting at Parks Apartments in Central Fresno
220 ton chapel relocated as People's Church undergoes expansion
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school
Man who shot at deputies after calling 911 to appear in court
Madera schoolboy hospitalized after being hit by car
5 things you need to know this morning
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
Show More
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Teacher tells first graders Santa Claus isn't real
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain
Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
More News