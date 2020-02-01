Wine tasting just got a little easier thanks to this online Valley business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wine tasting just got a little easier thanks to an online store based in the Valley.
Fresno resident Sara Baronian has been able to turn her passion for wine into a budding business.
"Nativ Wine is an online wine store. We sell wine to our customers through a bottle club or single bottle sales," Baronian said. "We like to do community events, Art Hop and fundraising wine tasting that they have around town."
The Fresno State graduate and mother of two took her experience of working at her family's winery and decided to go mobile.
"What I want to bring to my customer's is a boutique experience that they just don't have to go to each boutique winery to have," Baronian said.
The online store has been growing in popularity. Baronian showcases more than a dozen varieties of wine and her vision on her Instagram.
"From Sonoma and Napa, down to Central Coast and across Monterey and up to Mendocino. That's one of my goals to expand to more regions throughout California so I can bring our amazing wine culture in California to my local community," she said.
A subscription averages $40 a month for two bottles. For Baronian, it's not just a glass of good wine, but an experience.
Being able to sit down with someone and just release it all, talk about the day, bond, I just really feel there's a lot of fellowship that occurs when you open a bottle and share a glass together," Baronian said.
Nativ Wine is a Fresno-based business serving those who are thirsty for variety.
You can catch Nativ Wine in person at KLSD on February 8 and at River Park on February 14 and 15.
