MADERA COUNTY

Winery affected by Ferguson Fire creates special wine to benefit Yosemite

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
Fasi Estate Winery in Madera County is known for its tasty wine, but lately, it's been filled with smoke that's come down from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park.

"It's hard to see. Yosemite is such a beautiful park and we want to make sure it's here for generations to come," said Erica Magarian, Fasi Estate Winery Manager.

Fasi has decided to do something to give back during this devastating and deadly fire.

"We partnered with the Yosemite Conservancy with our Sierra Gold White wine blend. So we made them a beautiful label with them, partnered with them. Proceeds from this bottle will go back to them and help them restore the park to what it should be."

The partnership started last year after seeing the fires burn so close to Yosemite. The bottle was released just around the time the fire sparked.

The fire has impacted area businesses, including Fasi, which is located off Highway 41.

"It's definitely affecting business. Eighty percent of our customer base are customers that are coming to and from Yosemite National Park. So with the park closure, it's definitely impacted business and traffic coming to and from our winery, but we're doing the best we can," Magarian said.

The 62-degree tasting room is still open to guests seven days a week and operations are as normal. Fasi will also give a free wine tasting to firefighters in the future when they're done fighting the fire.

In addition, the Madera Wine Trail is starting a GoFundMe account to help those who have been affected.

The cost of the bottle is $25 with a portion of the proceeds going back to the Yosemite Conservancy. You can get your hand on the 2017 Yosemite Sierra Gold until supplies run out.
